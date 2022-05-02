Tata’s Popular Compact SUV Gets A Price Hike

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike of 1.1% across its portfolio. The Indian carmaker mentioned that the hike has been carried out to partially offset the rise in input cost. As a result of this, the Nexon range gets a price hike between ₹12,000 and ₹17,000 depending on the variant. Tata has also deleted some variants which include XZ+(S), XZ+ (S) dual-tone, XZA+(S), and XZA+(S) dual-tone variants.

Tata Nexon: a brief recap

The Nexon is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body, and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design, and driving pleasure. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-liter turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-liter motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures.

The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Android Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control, and a sunroof. The Nexon also comes in an electric avatar called the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV comes with a high energy density 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor with IP 67 rating. It produces 129ps and 245 nm of torque. The battery comes with an 8years / 1,60,000 km warranty.

It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. The Nexon EV can be charged via a 15 ampere AC socket which would take around 10 hours to fully charge or a DC charger would take an hour to charge from 0 to 80%. Some of the features offered by the Nexon EV are a powered sunroof with tilt function, touchscreen infotainment by Harman, 35 connected car features via iRA connected car technology, R16 Alloy wheels, auto headlamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, 7” TFT digital instrument cluster and leatherette wrapped steering wheel. Tata is set to launch the Nexon EV long variant on 11th May. This new update will also add more features to the electric compact SUV.