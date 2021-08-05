Tata Tiago NRG Vs Ford Freestyle- Specs And Features Compared

Indians love crossovers and SUVs and there’s no denying in it. Even small hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has crossover-like styling elements to appeal more to the Indians. Many manufacturers have also launched crossover derivates of hatchbacks with extra cladding and other enhancements. One such example is the recently launched Tiago NRG which is a crossover derivative of the Tiago. With the Ford Freestyle being the only other crossover hatch is the market, let’s see how these two stack up against each other.

Price

The Tata Tiago NRG starts at a much lesser price of ₹6.57 lakhs for the fully loaded petrol manual trim. The Tiago NRG also gets an option of petrol AMT which costs ₹7.09 lakhs. The Ford Freestyle misses out on the option of petrol automatic. The Freestyle petrol manual starts at ₹7.28 lakhs and goes up to ₹7.93 lakhs. The Freestyle offers an option of a diesel engine as well which starts at ₹8.38 lakhs and goes up to ₹9.03 lakhs.

Dimensions

The Freestyle clearly trumps the Tiago NRG when it comes to the dimensions which translate to more space. The boot space and the ground clearance are not too different between the two.

Engine

The Ford Freestyle and Tata Tiago NRG have a naturally aspirated 3 cylinder petrol engine. The Freestyle edges ahead of the NRG in terms of power and it also offers a powerful diesel engine. However, the NRG gets an option of AMT which the Freestyle misses out on.

Features

In terms of features, the Tiago NRG gets features like steering mounted audio controls, auto-folding mirrors, push-button start with keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen with android auto and apple carplay, 8 speaker sound system, dual airbags, corner stability control, ABS and EBD to name a few.

The Ford Freestyle gets features like 15-inch alloy wheels, auto headlights, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, automatic climate control, touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, reverse parking camera, push-button start/stop, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist and traction control to name a few.