Tata Tiago Gets an Updated Lock System

Tata Motors launched the facelifted versions of the Tigor and the Tiago in January this year. They were readied to conform to BS6 norms and in their BS6 avatar, both the cars are now offered with just a petrol engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The facelift brought new colours and a fascia which now appears more mature and bolder, compared to the previous-gen version. And now, Tata Motors has rolled out a minor update for the Tiago.

While the successful hatchback remains almost the same, its interiors have been updated a little. No updates have been rolled out for Tigor as of now.

Tata has sneakily revised the Tata Tiago with a mild interior update. The old rectangular-shaped chrome finished door locks have now been redesigned giving way for a simple L-shaped door lock. The interior door grab has been replaced by the power window buttons in an elevated position. As we mentioned earlier, these changes haven’t been introduced to the Tigor as of now, but we can expect it to happen soon.

Tata Tiago – A brief overview

Tata Motors recently rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of its entry-level hatchback, Tiago, from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tiago was launched in 2016 and since then, it has been lauded in most quarters for its groundbreaking design, technology and driving dynamics. Interestingly, Tiago was the first product from Tata, which had the IMPACT design philosophy and brought a host of segment-first feature to the market, at the time of its launch.

The Tiago is available in 6 colours – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours. The Tiago comes fitted with Tata Motors’ 1.2L Revotron BSVI-compliant petrol engine which cranks out 86PS and 117 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode. In terms of features, top-spec variants offer a 17.78 touchscreen infotainment by Harman which is Android Auto & Apple Carplay compliant.

The facelift brought some new additions in the form of Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The car also offers dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Tigor scores over the Tiago by offering a rear-seat armrest and extra space for the backseat and in the boot.

