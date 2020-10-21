2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in the UK With Turbo-petrol Hybrid Motor

Hyundai first introduced the i20 hatchback back in 2008 and since then, it has been one of the most important products in its lineup. The i20 has always been a benchmark product in its segment and has always managed to churn out great sales number for the company. The next-gen i20 is slated to launch in India in a couple of weeks because the premium hatchback has already been spied testing here on multiple occasions. While we are keenly waiting for the heavily updated i20 to arrive here, Hyundai has officially launched it in the UK.

More details

The UK-spec model comes with only one powertrain and that is 1.0-litre 3 cylinder petrol turbo engine. In India, however, we can expect Hyundai to bring in 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option.

The hybrid motor

The 1.0-litre 3 cylinder engine is a hybrid unit and comes with 48v mild hybrid system. The 48-volt system contributes to a 3-4% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. All-new i20 is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) or a newly-developed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). iMT de-couples the engine from the transmission to enter into coasting mode, therefore saving fuel. There are two levels of coasting: with the engine still on in idle and with the engine off. Apart from being loaded with more features, the new-gen i20 in the UK is also longer. Where the India-spec i20 is going to be under sub 4 meter in length, the UK spec Hyundai i20 longer at 4040 mm.

Expected powertrains

In India, as we mentioned earlier, there should be three engine choices should be on offer – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Where the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered on base variants with a manual gearbox as the only choice, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine should be offered with a 7-speed DCT and Hyundai’s new iMT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine could offer a manual gearbox as the only choice. In terms of power, expect the 1.2-litre engine to crank out about 82 PS of power, the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol should be good for 120 PS (Unless Hyundai plonks the detuned 100 PS version), and the 1.5-litre diesel will crank out 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque.

Features

Known to be packed to the gills with features inside a high-quality cabin, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will take that reputation forward with a refreshed layout for the cabin which will be, like its previous iterations, jam-packed with tech. Hyundai is expected to load the cabin with features like an air purifier, a wireless charger, wireless android auto and apple carplay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel with integrated controls, ambient lighting, Hyundai’s connected car tech and top variants could probably get a sunroof. Expect top-class fit and finish, auto wipers and auto this and that, and more space inside the cabin, compared to the outgoing version.

On the outside, LED lights all around are a given for top trim levels along with a snazzy pattern for the alloy wheels. In total, expect at least four variants to be on offer. In terms of safety, expect dual airbags to be standard across variants along with mandatory stuff like ABS with EBD and parking sensors. In the UK, there are 3 variants are on offer – SE, Premium and Ultimate. Prices in the UK start from INR 17.67 Lakh and go up to INR 22.2 Lakh.