Tata Tiago AMT Launched In Dhaka

Tata Motors announced the commercial launch of the Tiago Easy-Shift AMT in Dhaka. At a starting price of 14.95 Lakh Taka, ex-showroom, Dhaka, for the Revotron 1.2L (petrol) variant, the Tiago will be available for sale, across the country in over 20 Tata Motors sales outlets.

The Tiago AMT comes equipped with four gear positions including Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. In addition, it boasts of 2 drive modes– Sports and City, for a better driving experience and city cruising. While the sports mode is for performance oriented drivers, the City mode helps zip through traffic with ease. The Manual mode helps shift gears at a flick of a gear stick for an engaging experience.

The Tata Tiago AMT comes with an in-built ‘creep’ feature, which enables the car to crawl as soon as the pressure is eased off the brake pedal, without pressing the accelerator. This function also prevents the car from rolling back when it starts from an inclined position.

Available in 1 variant – XTA, the Tata Tiago AMT in Dhaka will come in six colour options which include Striker Blue, Berry Red, Sunburst Orange, Espresso Brown, Pearlescent White and Platinum Silver. The car will come with a warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 kms (whichever is earlier) with 6 free services.

Speaking at the launch, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group, said that the Tiago reflects their passion and commitment to bring exciting, technology driven latest cars into the Bangladesh market. He further added that class leading features, advanced driving dynamics, outstanding fuel efficiency, offers a great value for a contemporary, young car, extremely suitable for Dhaka streets.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Tiago is the first car to embody our new Impact Design language. This globally benchmarked car, represents the next big leap in our transformation journey. It is the most awarded car of the year. The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors’ brand across the PV market. In line with our commitment of launching products that cater to the need of the ever-evolving customer, we are happy to launch the Tiago AMT today. We are confident that it will further expand the market for us.”