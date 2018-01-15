Audi India’s Comprehensively Revamped Website Goes Live

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, kicked off 2018 with the launch of its comprehensively revamped website. The new website, according to the company, boasts of richer content, digital design and innovative features, and is built to enhance easy user interface. The website also offers customers increased interactivity with the car configuration tool that takes into account the customers’ standard practice of making a preliminary car choice online before visiting a dealership. The configurator enables customers to choose the exact configuration of car along with features and trims for interior and exterior.

The Audi India website will showcase the entire line-up of Audi Sedans, SUVs and Sportscars. The users on the website can now request a product brochure, book a test drive at their nearest dealership and configure their Audi with their choice of colors, trims, equipment, engine and alloy before they visit the showroom. ‘Currently being configured’ is another unique section, which showcases all the cars that are being configured on the Audi India site. A customer can check the configurations made by other enthusiasts on this section. The website will also have details of the Audi Service Centers, Audi Approved plus showrooms and customer engagement events like Audi Driving Experience and Audi Sportscar Experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India, said that digitalization is at the core of Audi’s strategy in products as well as across all Audi touch points. Their revamped website www.audi.in brings along a personalized approach coupled with an improved brand experience that makes it a perfect platform for customer orientation. It’s a new and fresh approach to reach out to their prospects and customers digitally and stay connected with them 24×7. The new Audi India website is mobile friendly and allows their fans and customers to locate a dealer, configure their favorite Audi or book a test drive on the go. Apart from this, customers will also stay updated with the latest news and events on Audi in India and globally.

“2018 is the year of ‘Audi Progression’ and the revamped Audi Website sets the tone perfectly for us. We are launching the all new Audi Q5 on 18th January 2018 and look forward to our customers configuring their favorite Audi Q5 online.” Ansari added.