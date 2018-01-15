2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 14.31 Lakh

The 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been launched in India and comes equipped with new features and equipment. Available in two variants including Standard And High, prices for both the variants start at INR 14.31 lakh and INR 15.81 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new V-Cross will now be available in a new shade of Ruby Red apart from the earlier range of colours that include Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White. Over the previous generation model, the new 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, in the standard variant, comes equipped with a 2-DIN entertainment system, rear view camera and side-steps.

The new high variant of the 2018 D-Max V-Cross, in addition to the aforementioned features, receives Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, automatic cruise control, six way power adjustable driver seat, black leather seats and a rear chrome bumper.