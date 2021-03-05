Tata Signa 3118.T Is India’s First 3-Axle, 6×2 Truck

Tata Motors has launched its latest offering in M&HCV segment – the Tata Signa 3118.T – India’s first 3-axle 6×2 (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). The Tata Signa 3118.T offers a unique blend of value proposition in terms of both, revenue and operating cost, for its customers. With a 3,500kg* higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by ~45%* over a 28-tonne truck.

The incremental investment on the Signa 3118.T, over the corresponding 28-tonne truck, can be recovered in less than one year of operations and followed by years of incremental earnings.

The Tata Signa 3118.T, with its 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle configuration, marks the value discovery of white space in M&HCV segment. It can operate at 31-tonne GVW with the lift axle down and at 18.5-tonne GVW with the lift axle up, offering a large band of operating payload for various application needs. Operating with lift axle up is categorically beneficial for the tanker customers yielding higher fuel economy in empty returns. It is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial good such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products etc. The Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker, which is 2KL higher than the highest allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck.

Product variants and features

The Tata 3118.T comes in 24-feet and 32-feet load spans in Signa avatar with Lx, Cx versions, and a cowl variant. Powered by the Cummins BS6 engine, developing 186hp of power and 850Nm of torque, the Tata Signa 3118.T is mated to the G950 6 speed transmission and heavy-duty axles. It is an outcome of Tata Motors’ Product Attribute Leadership strategy, under the ‘Power of 6 Value’ philosophy.

Assured with a bouquet of Value Added Services and service promises under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and standard driveline warranty of 6 Years/6-lakh kilometres, the Tata Signa 3118.T will be launched in phases across states and markets. Tata Motors, in its continuous pursuit of launching breakthrough products for Indian road transport with customer-centricity at its core, has once again shown the commercial vehicle fraternity what it takes to be an industry leader in the true sense.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of the new model, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Signa 3118.T is a landmark in Tata Motors’ journey towards customer excellence. The model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by Tata Motors. Value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Fleet Edge telematics system with inbuilt anti-fuel theft, reverse parking assistance perfectly complement the pioneering vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer. The Lx version also comes with air conditioning and unitised wheel bearings. This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model”.