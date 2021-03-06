Updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Is Here!

Tell us, would you have imagined an Indian manufacturer to offer ride modes and adjustable front suspension from Showa on a 200cc naked streetfighter motorcycle? TVS has always managed to fuse its racing pedigree with cutting-edge modern technology and they did it again with the Apache RTR 200 4V. The company bestowed the naked streetfighter with 3 ride modes, adjustable front suspension and levers. And now, to make the range more accessible, TVS has launched the updated RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS variant at 1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi).

More details

It now gets all the bells and whistles from the dual-channel ABS but costs Rs 5,050 less, making it more accessible to enthusiasts.

Ride modes

Coming to the most talked about feature of the updated Apache RTR 200 now, the streetfighter is now equipped with 3 ride modes. The ride modes are segregated in three categories: Sport, Urban and Rain mode. All the modes modulate the engine and the ABS system. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be powered by 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine that produces 20.82PS of power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

Other updates

TVS is also offering front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well. The front suspension comes with preload adjustment and as the company claims, the rear monoshock too, is tuned for stiffness, to deliver an enhanced racing experience. One can adjust the front suspension for comfort riding or made stiffer for an aggressive racing style meant for tearing up the track. These adjustments can be easily done without the need for additional tools, enabling adaptability on the go.

The ergonomically designed first-in-class adjustable brake and clutch levers feature CAM adjusters with 3-step adjustment for optimal comfort. The levers can be easily adjusted without any additional tools.

On the feature-front, the RTR 200 4V gets the recently launched SmartXonnect instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and an RT-Slipper Clutch. The single-channel RTR 200 4V is available in three shades: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue.