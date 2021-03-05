Nissan Hikes Prices Of Turbo Variants Of The Magnite

Nissan Magnite has been a runaway success for the Japanese carmaker. Nissan’s India operations were going through a turbulent phase and the Magnite entered the scene like a knight in shining armour. The numbers shared by the company indicates the same as well. In February 2021, the carmaker sold over 4,000 units and 70% sales contribution came from the Magnite. The company received over 40,000 bookings and delivered 6582 units of the small SUV so far.

The model was made available at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh. Nissan increased the price of its base variant by 50,000 in January and now its turbo-petrol variants witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 30,000.

2021 is looking optimistic for the Indian automotive industry as it is currently riding on new launches and unveils. Of all the manufacturers trying to recover from the slump caused by the lockdown, it is Nissan that has impressed the most. The Japanese company hit a ruckus when it comes to its India operations but it is safe to assume that the company has bounced back. Needless to say, Nissan’s prime weapon of choice has been the Magnite.

Two major things that have helped the Magnite massively to gain bookings are the host of features it packs in along with its safety rating and the introductory price at which it was launched. Currently, Nissan has its production facility in Chennai which manufactures both Nissan and Datsun products, which has an output of 5000 units a month. Nissan has to ramp its production to meet the demands otherwise the waiting period is going to further skyrocket. Upon launch, the Magnite’s range started from a very impressive INR 4.99 lakhs which is a proper hatch and C-Sedan range. Hence, a CSUV at such a price point was going to create a ruckus.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit.