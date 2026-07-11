MG Shows Off GO Hatchback And Cyber SUV Concepts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Electric cars took centre stage at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed as MG revealed two new concept models. One is a small hatchback called the GO, while the other is a larger SUV known as the Cyber Concept. Both cars give a look at what MG’s future electric range could look like.
Apart from these concept vehicles, MG also brought several production models and demonstrated its latest work in AI, intelligent driving systems and connected vehicle technology. The event showed that the company is expanding its electric portfolio while also developing new software features.
MG GO Previews A Compact Electric Hatchback
The MG GO is a B-segment electric hatchback that is expected to enter production in 2027. It has been designed by MG’s London design team under Design Director Carl Gotham.
The hatchback mixes classic MG styling with a modern electric design.
Some exterior highlights include:
- Pixel-style LED headlamps
- Closed front grille
- Aero-style alloy wheels
- Flush door handles
- Blacked-out pillars
- Roof spoiler
- Sporty rear bumper with diffuser-style finish
MG says the design takes inspiration from older cars such as the MGB GT, MG Metro Turbo and MG ZR while giving the hatchback its own identity.
Cyber Concept Gives A Preview Of A New Electric SUV
The Cyber Concept represents a future D-segment electric SUV. It combines sporty styling with a family-friendly body style.
The design includes:
- Sharp LED lighting
- Full-width front light bar
- Large aerodynamic wheels
- Frameless windows
- Camera-based ORVMs
- Sloping roofline
- Illuminated MG logo at the rear
MG says the SUV has been inspired by the historic EX181 land speed record car. The production version is expected to offer everyday practicality along with strong performance, although technical details have not been shared yet.
MG GO vs Cyber Concept
|Feature
|MG GO
|Cyber Concept
|Body style
|Electric hatchback
|Electric SUV
|Segment
|B-segment
|D-segment
|Expected launch
|2027
|Not confirmed
|Design inspiration
|MGB GT, MG Metro Turbo, MG ZR
|EX181 land speed car
|Developed by
|MG Design Centre, London
|MG Global Design Team
MG Also Displayed Its Current Vehicle Range
Along with the concepts, MG showcased six electrified models at Goodwood. These included:
- MGS9 PHEV
- MG4 EV Urban
- MG HS Plug-in Hybrid
- MG ZS Hybrid+
- MG IM5
- MG Cyberster
The MGS9 PHEV, MGS6 EV and Cyberster also participated in the famous hill climb event. MG also presented robots that demonstrated AI, autonomous driving technology, sensors, cameras, LiDAR and connected vehicle systems.
MG Continues To Grow In Europe
MG says it is now present in 34 European markets with more than 1,300 dealer partners. The company also recorded over 300,000 vehicle sales across the UK and Europe in 2025. It is also developing a new manufacturing facility in Galicia, Spain.
The company has not confirmed whether the GO or Cyber Concept will be introduced outside Europe. Prices and launch details for the Cyber Concept are also yet to be announced.