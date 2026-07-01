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  • Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S Get New Yellow Colour Option in India Ducati Panigale V2 S and Stree...

Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S Get New Yellow Colour Option in India

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Not every Ducati has to wear red anymore. Buyers in India now have one more factory colour to choose from as Ducati has introduced the new ‘Ducati Yellow’ paint for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S. The fresh shade gives both motorcycles a different road presence while everything else stays exactly the same.

Ducati Yellow Now Available

The new paint option is offered only with the S variants of both motorcycles. It costs extra over the standard Ducati Red version.

ModelEx-showroom PricePremium Over Red
Panigale V2 SRs 21.86 lakhRs 33,000
Streetfighter V2 SRs 20.20 lakhRs 32,000

The S versions also continue with premium equipment, including fully adjustable Ohlins suspension at the front and rear. They are also slightly lighter than the standard models.

No Changes Under The Bodywork

The new colour does not bring any mechanical updates. Both motorcycles continue with the same powertrain.

Key details

  • 890cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine
  • 120 hp at 10,750 rpm
  • 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm
  • Six-speed gearbox
  • Bi-directional quickshifter
  • Multiple riding modes
  • Traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS

The Panigale V2 S carries its fully faired supersport design, while the Streetfighter V2 S keeps its aggressive naked styling. The yellow paint gives each motorcycle a very different look without changing their character.

Premium Hardware Continues

Apart from the engine, Ducati has retained the complete electronics package. Riders also get a TFT display, six-axis IMU, engine brake control and high-quality cycle parts that are already offered on the S variants.

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