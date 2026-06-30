Tata Sierra EV launched in India at Rs 18.79 lakh with up to 665 km claimed range!

Finally, after multiple teasers, spy shots and testing images, Tata Motors has officially launched its much-awaited Sierra EV in India. The electric SUV starts at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings the iconic Sierra name in a fully electric form. It joins Tata’s growing EV lineup and sits between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV.
The Sierra EV is offered with two battery pack choices, rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel-drive version. Buyers can choose from five variants depending on their budget and requirements.
Tata Sierra EV price
All prices are ex-showroom.
Battery, range and charging
Two battery packs are on offer. The smaller 63 kWh version is available with rear-wheel drive, while the larger 75 kWh battery gets both RWD and AWD options.
Key details include:
- 63 kWh battery with 565 km claimed MIDC range
- 75 kWh battery with up to 665 km claimed MIDC range
- Dual-motor AWD develops 504 Nm of torque
- 0-100 kmph in a claimed 5.8 seconds
- Up to 263 km range added in 15 minutes with a 120 kW DC charger
- 20-80 percent charging in around 26 minutes
- Lifetime battery warranty for the first owner
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging support
Design
The Sierra EV keeps the familiar shape of the ICE Sierra but gets a few EV-specific touches.
Some exterior highlights are:
- Closed front grille
- Connected LED lighting
- Revised front bumper
- Flush door handles
- 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
- EV-specific badges
- 205 mm ground clearance
- Powered tailgate
The rear design remains almost identical to the petrol and diesel Sierra.
Cabin and features
The cabin layout is similar to the standard Sierra, but the EV gets its own software and colour theme. It also offers a large boot and a small front storage compartment.
Feature list includes:
- Triple-screen dashboard
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- JBL Black 12-speaker audio system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated and powered front seats
- Boss Mode
- Dual-zone climate control
- Ambient lighting
- Connected car technology
- Head-up display
- Digital key
- OTA updates
- Auto park assist
- Summon function
- DrivePay in-car payment system
The SUV offers 622 litres of boot space, which expands further after folding the rear seats.
Safety and off-road equipment
Tata has packed the Sierra EV with several safety and driving assistance features.
These include:
- Six airbags as standard
- Level 2 ADAS
- 540-degree camera with underbody view
- Electronic parking brake
- All-wheel disc brakes
- Six terrain modes
- Low-speed crawl control on AWD variants
Tata Sierra EV Rivals
With its pricing, long claimed driving range and wide feature list, the Tata Sierra EV enters one of the fastest-growing electric SUV segments in India. It will take on several established and upcoming rivals that already have a strong presence in this space including –
- Mahindra BE 6
- Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
- Hyundai Creta Electric
- MG ZS EV
- VinFast VF6