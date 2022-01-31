Kia Carens Is All Set To Launch In February!

Kia’s fourth offering, the Carens, certainly seems to have what it takes to dominate the MPV segment. It is available with the option of 6 or 7 seats and it competes with likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus. Bookings for Kia Carens commenced on 14th January 2022 on their official website as well as their authorized dealerships with the booking amount set at ₹25000. Within 24hours, the Carens crossed 7738 bookings. Now, the Carens is all set to launch in the month of February!

What to expect

Firstly, the look is bold and edgy. The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.

In the interior, we no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display. The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models. In both cases, we get one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, and the rear doors also get spot lamps. Both second and third rows get AC vents. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

The Carens is offered with three powertrain options;