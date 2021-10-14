Tata Punch Becomes The Safest Indian Car!

The mighty Tata Punch has just bagged a title which makes it even harder as a package to fault with. The Punch scored an impressive 5 stars for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. For the record, the Punch scored 16.453 points which is slightly more than the Mahindra XUV300’s 16.42 points. This makes the micro-SUV the safest Indian car!

Tata Punch safety features

The Tata Punch is based on the ALFA platform which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. The Altroz scored 5 stars as well at the Global NCAP crash test. The Punch uses extensive high-strength steel throughout its chassis. Standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, CSC, brake sway control, and ISOFIX child mounts.

Official statement

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles.”

Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, “We are delighted to offer yet another 5-star rated car from our stable – The Tata Punch. It is an Industry first achievement in the sub-compact SUV segment and a testimony to Tata Motors continued commitment and leadership on product safety. This achievement is in line with our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all. Getting the GNCAP 5-star for vehicle program comes as an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by cross-functional teams across the organization, including our supplier partners. Together they have delivered yet another excellent package consisting of an outstanding structural integrity while deploying “digital first” strategy. The Company has dedicated itself to the mission of ‘Safe Bharat’ by developing innovative and safe mobility solutions and is committed to the mobility transformation through Connected, Electrified, Shared & Safe (CESS) approach.”