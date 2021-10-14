BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition Launched!

The BMW 3 Series is arguably one of the best driver’s cars in today’s time. One simply cannot go wrong with it when it comes to driving pleasure. However, the back seat always left people wanting more. To solve this, BMW launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine which is essentially a stretched 3 series to accommodate the rear passengers in absolute comfort. Now, BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic edition which is exclusive for India. Let’s take a look at it:

What do you get?

The Iconic Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine is based on the Luxury Line variant. It gets unique features such as a glow kidney grille, crystal gear shift knob, and a rear seat headrest cushion. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, comfort Seats in front, bespoke Vernasca leather upholstery, parking Assist with reverse assist, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and wireless charging. The iconic edition is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain.

The two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds. The two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox. The BMW 330Li Iconic edition and 320Ld Iconic edition are priced at ₹53.50 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh respectively.

Official statement

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three fascinating limited editions across its product range. The 3Series Gran Limousine has set a new standard in luxury with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort, and dynamic performance. We are delighted to present the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with an enhanced, unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families. Limited units of this ‘Iconic Edition’ Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment.”