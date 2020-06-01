Tata Nexon Imagined As A Hardcore Offroader Gets Our Approval

The Nexon has been one of Tata’s popular offerings in the market and the same is reflected in its sales figures as well. Apart from the IC engine, an EV version of the Nexon is on offer too. While it may certify as a compact SUV, when it comes to off-road prowess, the Nexon isn’t the Safari. But if we let our imaginary horses run wild, we can’t help but imagine a more off-road focused version of the Nexon. Yogi Sejwal Design created a render of how an off-road version of the Nexon might look like.

The render

It carries forward some design elements from the HBX concept which was first showcased at the Geneva Autoshow in 2019. Since then, people have been eager to know more about it and at the Auto Expo in February 2020, a close to production model was revealed, which Tata Motors claimed, was 90% production-ready. A few months back, Tata launched the Nexon facelift and this render uses the same as a base. The wheel arches are more muscular and wide in order to accommodate the wider tyres. The tyres are dual purpose as opposed to road-biased ones found on the stock Nexon.

Then there’s a roof rail with a luggage rack installed on it. Special focus has been thrown on the illumination front. An LED bar is installed on the roof. Not only this, but the render also gets four extra lights installed on the bumper. The illumination part is sorted. This thing could light up the darkest of trails like a bright summer afternoon!

The front bumper too has gone under the digital fabrication and now looks meaner than before, matching the overall characteristics of the render. The headlamp assembly is installed in a yellow-tinted housing. There’s a tow hook installed too, to increase the utility. Looking at this render got us wondering how amazing would it be if Tata came up with a ‘proper’ SUV based on the Nexon! It isn’t like Tata is new to the game and doesn’t know how to build SUVs that can deal with tough terrains.

The Nexon currently comes with two engine options: 1.2L Revotron turbocharged petrol BSVI engine which makes 110 PS @ 6000 RPM/ 113Nm @ 3300 RPM and a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine which makes 110 PS @ 3750 RPM/260 Nm @ 1500-2750 RPM. The 2020 Nexon is the first car from Tata Motors to feature their Connected Technology Platform ‘iRA’. The 2020 Nexon gets a revised fascia, new features and new colours – Foliage Green, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver and Calgary White.