Restored Tata Sierra Dials Back The Years To Its Factory-Fresh Days

Tata Sierra is one of the most iconic vehicles ever made in India. Built on the same Mercedes-sourced ‘X2’ platform as the Telcoline pickup truck, the Sierra was an extremely tough and capable vehicle, both on – and off-road. Sadly, the vehicle was only sold from 1991 to 2000, which means enthusiasts cannot get their hands on one now.

The SUV still has its fair share of admirers even today, more than two decades after its discontinuation. There are, however, some restored examples out there which look like brand new models. Just like the one below.

Picture Details

The pictures you see here were posted by Vivekananda Reddy on Tata Sierra Cars Club’s Facebook page. We can see the Sierra in all its glory here, restored to nearly its stock condition. Up front, the grille has multiple horizontal slats and is flanked by a pair of rectangular headlamps and the iconic Tata logo at the centre. The front bumper is placed quite high, painted in black, and integrates into the wheel fenders on the sides.

The car sports alloy wheels on all fours, and there’s a decent amount of travel left in the wheel arches. The rear quarter glass is huge, stretching from the mid of the car to the end, the B-to the C-pillar. This is made possible by the lack of rear doors. There’s also a pair of roof-rails on the top, which complete the utilitarian look of the car.

While the exact location of the images taken is unknown, the images seem to be taken in a garage or service centre where the restoration work is in process. The Sierra bears a number plate from the state of Karnataka, which means the vehicle is registered in the Southern state.

The Tata Sierra was available with a Peugeot-sourced 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4, diesel engine. This engine was capable of generating 63 PS and 118 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It came paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Near the end of its production, a turbocharged version of the same 2.0-litre diesel was also introduced, capable of generating 88 PS. The Sierra, however, was not as popular as Tata Motors (TELCO at the time) had hoped, and thus the car was discontinued in 2000.

What To Expect In the Future?

Tata Motors pulled off a surprise when they showcased the Tata Sierra concept in Electric Vehicle(EV) form at the AutoExpo 2020 held at Greater Noida earlier this year. This made the audience at the Expo and worldwide quite inquisitive about the Sierra’s revival. Most of its associated design elements had been retained in the concept including the big rear quarter glass and its 3-door structure. If and when this does find its way to the market, expect many lining up for it. This could be a great addition to Tata Electric vehicle line-up, which currently only includes the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV (fleet operations only).