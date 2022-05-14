Tata Nexon EV Max Variants Explained

Tata recently launched the Nexon EV Max at ₹17.74 lakh. In layman’s terms, the Nexon EV Max can be defined as the long-range variant of the standard Nexon EV. However, it offers many new features and mechanical changes as well! The Nexon EV Max is available in three colors, namely, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Intensi-Teal. It is offered in two variants called the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux which come with a 3.3kW charger as standard. Customers can get the more powerful 7.2kW charger by paying ₹50000 extra for both variants. Let’s see what each variant has to offer.

XZ+

The XZ+ variant offers all of the features that you get in the standard Nexon EV. It comes with projector headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a rear camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The more prominent features include Multi-mode regen, auto headlamps, and wipers, disc brakes on all four wheels, ESP with i-VBAC, Traction Control, Hill Hold an electronic parking brake with auto hold, multi-drive modes, wireless smartphone charging, jeweled control knob, and cruise control. The XZ+ variant is priced at ₹17.74 lakh and ₹18.24 lakh for the 3.3kW charger and 7.2 kW charger respectively.

XZ+ Lux

The XZ+ Lux variant adds an electric sunroof, leatherette front seats with ventilation function, a new Makarana beige interior, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier. The XZ+ Luxvariant is priced at ₹18.74 lakh and ₹19.24 lakh for the 3.3kW charger and 7.2 kW charger respectively.

Tata Nexon EV Max: a quick recap

The exterior of the Nexon EV Max is more or less similar to the standard version, save for the new 5-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors get more equipment in the form of cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, park mode, and an air purifier. The center console has been redesigned to accommodate the Jewelled Control Knob with an active mode display. The sports and eco-driving mode switches have been repositioned next to the gear selector.

The biggest change in the Nexon EV Max is its battery pack. It gets a 40.5kWh battery pack which is around 10kWh more than the standard Nexon EV. Tata has smartly accommodated the additional capacity due to which the 350 liters of boot space has been retained. With the larger battery pack, it gets an ARAI claimed range of 437km. The Nexon EV Max also gets a more powerful motor that produces 143hp and 250nm of torque. As a result, it can achieve 0-100km/h in 9 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 140km/h. To know more about the Nexon EV Max, click here.