Tata Nexon EV Max Launched At ₹17.74 Lakh!

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Max gets a host of upgrades over the current Nexon EV in terms of safety, powertrain, and features. The EV is available in 2 variants and 3 dual-tone colors including Intensi-Teal which is exclusive to the Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Max and standard Nexon EV will continue to co-exist. Let’s take a look at the prices and everything else that is new:

Prices

The Nexon EV Max is available in two variants, namely, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Both the variants offer the option of a standard charger and a fast charger. The XZ+ variant is priced at ₹17.74 lakh for the 3.3kW charger and ₹18.24 lakh for the 7.2kW fast charger. The top-end XZ+ Lux variant is priced at ₹18.74 lakh for the 3.3kW charger and ₹19.24 lakh for the 7.2kW fast charger. Additionally, the Nexon EV Max is around 2.95 lakh more expensive than the standard Nexon EV.

What’s new?

The exterior of the Nexon EV Max is more or less similar to the standard version, save for the new 5-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors get more equipment in the form of cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, park mode, and an air purifier. The center console has been redesigned to accommodate the Jewelled Control Knob with an active mode display. The sports and eco driving mode switches have been repositioned next to the gear selector.

The interiors also get a new Makarana beige theme which is exclusive to the Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Max also comes with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. It also gets a Multi-Mode Regen feature with four regen levels for braking. The highest regen level aids in single-pedal driving. The ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology gets 8 more added features. The rest of the features remain the same including a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a rear camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max gets hill descent control, hill hold, and electronic stability program (ESP) with i-VBAC (intelligent Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control). The braking has been improved as well thanks to all four disc brakes. The biggest change in the Nexon EV Max is its battery pack. It gets a 40.5kWh battery pack which is around 10kWh more than the standard Nexon EV. Tata has smartly accommodated the additional capacity due to which the 350 liters of boot space has been retained. With the larger battery pack, it gets an ARAI claimed range of 437km.

However, the real-world range should be around 300km. The Nexon EV Max is also around 100kg heavier than the standard version thanks to the added tech and the ground clearance has gone down by 10mm. The Nexon EV Max also gets a more powerful motor that produces 143hp and 250nm of torque. As a result, it can achieve 0-100km/h in 9 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 140km/h. The Nexon EV Max is offered with a 3.3kW charger as standard and a 7.2kW AC fast charger as an option.

It takes around 15-16 hours to fully charge with the 3.3kW AC charger, while the 7.2kW AC version takes around 5-6 hours. The Nexon EV Max can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 56 minutes via a 50kW DC fast charger. The Nexon EV Max gets 8 years, 160,000km warranty for battery and motor.