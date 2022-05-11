Audi Appoints PPS Motors As New Dealer Partner For Kerala

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, announced PPS Motors Private Limited as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode & Audi Service Trivandrum effective May 1, 2022. Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are happy to announce the appointment of PPS Motors as our new dealer partner for Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi ServiceTrivandrum. Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region.”

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Motors, said, “We have a long-standing partnership with

Audi India and are extremely happy to extend this association to the Kerala market. With this

continued association, we look forward to contributing in a major way to strengthening the

presence of the Audi brand in Kerala.”

Audi India: Upcoming launches

Not too long ago, Audi teased its facelifted A8 for the Indian market. The A8 facelift features subtle changes such as sharper design elements and more equipment. Now, Audi India has officially started accepting bookings for their flagship limousine. The booking amount is set at ₹10 lakh. The A8 facelift will come to India via the CBU route and will be offered with a single petrol powertrain.

The front features a new face with a new, revised, larger grille. The bumper’s side air intakes feature a more upright layout and on top of them sit the redesigned headlights encompassing no fewer than 1.3 million micromirrors for the digital matrix function making them highly adaptable. The changes to the interiors are much more subtle than the exterior. It gets the latest version of Audi Virtual Cockpit which is joined by an optional head-up display while the center console accommodates a pair of touchscreens. Audi has updated the infotainment system with its latest MIB 3 software.

There are two more screens in the back for the rear-seat entertainment system featuring 10.1-inch displays. Audi is also offering several customization packages including a Rear Relaxation package with a recliner and a foot massager. The facelifted A8 will be offered with a sole petrol powertrain. The 3.0L TFSI engine is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system generating 340 hp and 540 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It also gets predictive air suspension for superior ride quality.