All-New Triumph Trident To Be Revealed On 30 October

Triumph Motorcycles has finally announced that it is going to unveil the production-spec version of its upcoming mid-capacity Trident Trident on October 30. This will be Triumph’s most affordable model, which will be positioned below the Street Twin. The production-spec version of the Triumph Trident was ‘spotted’ testing.

The Triumph Trident is expected to arrive with a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine, that produces 95bhp of power and 66Nm of peak torque. The Trident which will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R, in India. Its affordability makes it an attractive package.

The 2021 Triumph Trident has been styled by Rodolfo Frascoli, who had previously worked with Triumph, on the Triumph Tiger 900. The Trident’s design is mostly inspired by the Street Triple and Daytona range, along with the company’s classic motorcycles.

Triumph claims that the Trident is in its ‘final testing stages in and around Triumphs HQ in Hinckley UK’. The company has also shared images of its last stage of development prior to the launch. In terms of features, the upcoming 2021 Triumph Trident is expected to ace a new instrument cluster along with a fully digital screen, and multiple menus to access the bike’s various functions. The company has already claimed that the Trident will have class-leading features as well.

The Triumph Trident will also arrive with a new frame, that is made of steel, instead of the Street Triple’s aluminum unit. This has helped the bike become more affordable. Other components like suspension, brakes, and tyres, have also been swapped. However, Triumph claims to have ensured the use of high-quality and genuinely branded parts.

The Triumph Trident is not only a tough-to-beat package but is also capable of creating its own segment in the markets. The exterior of the bike shows its shape of the seat and the position of the pegs. This type of riding position is more relaxed and upright than other Triumph bikes. This makes the Trident fit for tracks, as well as fit for an everyday rider-friendly touring maching.

The 2021 Triumph Trident will be made in Thailand and we expect the bike to arrive in India as well, with a price tag of around Rs 6.5-7 lakh (ex-showroom).