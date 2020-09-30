Exxon-Mobil Launches Two-Wheeler And Four-Wheeler Service Centres In India

ExxonMobil Lubricants, which is a wholly-owned affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, has launched its flagship Mobil Bike Care Elite and Mobil Car Care Elite service centres in India. This comes in association with independent workshop owners, with the main goal, of offering a premium bike and car servicing experience. This launch is a step forward for the company’s Mobil Bike Care and Mobil Car Care workshops, launched in 2018. The Mobil’s flagship channel launch is in tune with its goal of advancing its customers’ mobility, productivity and sustainability ambitions through rewarding Mobil brand experiences.

Speaking on the program, in the Indian retail market, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “With the introduction of this channel, ExxonMobil is taking one more step to reach out to consumers to provide world-class support to protect their vehicles and maximize their use. This association with independent workshop owners will enable our customers to have access to premium service centres and experience the best that Mobil has to offer while confidently getting their vehicles serviced at a flagship centre.”

Presently launched in Bengaluru and Delhi, Mobil has plans to expand the flagship program across India, in a phased manner. Independent workshops will be organized through Mobil ‘Elite’ branding and superior lubricant technology to provide an enhanced and comprehensive maintenance service for multi-brand car and bike models.

Sharing further insight on the launch, Rupinder Paintal, Director of Market Development for ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., said, “ExxonMobil displays its technology leadership through its products and this effective customer engagement program that positively impacts the customer experience. At its core, this program is about offering premium, convenient, trustworthy and comprehensive car care and bike care services to consumers”.

The Mobil Bike Care Elite and Mobil Car Care Elite outlets will offer maintenance recommendations from experts, along with a detailed inspection of your vehicle. The company claims that the customers at these workshops will receive best-in-class quality lubricants and standardized service from a team of a highly qualified and committed workforce of the independent workshop owners.