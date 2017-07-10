Home News Tata Motors Working On A Hummer Style All Terrain Vehicle For Indian Army
Tata Motors Working On A Hummer Style All Terrain Vehicle For Indian Army

By Suvil SusvirkarJuly 10, 2017

Tata Motors will be supplying a fleet of Safari SUVs to the Indian Army which will be replacing the existing Gypsy. Moreover, if you would’ve read our previous report, Tata Motors had also bagged an order to supply 1,239 of its high-mobility 6X6 multi-axle trucks, from the Indian Army.

July 10, 2017-Tata-Motors-Indian-Army-SUV-3-600x366.jpg
Leaked photograph courtesy Motoroids reader Kapil Marathe

In latest news, the car maker is working on an all terrain rugged vehicle. The SUV, which is currently under development, was recently spotted testing its limits on the snow clad mountains. The SUV gets rugged looks, tall ground clearance, massive wheels wrapped in off-road spec tyres, a snorkel and a winch at the front. It gets a long wheelbase too and the extended rear will accommodate and ferry Indian Army soldiers across rough terrain.

July 10, 2017-Tata-Motors-Indian-Army-SUV-2-e1499688906218.jpg

It will come equipped with military grade doors, most likely featuring toughened and bullet proof windows. Don’t miss the massive spare wheel that’s hanging on the right-side of the vehicle. It’s most likely positioned on the side of the vehicle to keep the entrance clear and easily accessible for the military personnel.

What do you have to say about the Tata All-Terrain Vehicle for Indian Army? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

