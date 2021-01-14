Tata Motors to Introduce its iRA Connected Tech in Other Models Soon.

iRA ( Intelligent Real-time Assist ) is a connected car tech feature from Tata Motors. It is a host to around 27 connected features including the likes of remote lock / unlock, remote headlights on/ off, remote distance to empty ( DTE ) check, stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, emergency SMS, geo-fencing, time fencing alert, valet mode and more.

Tata Motors unveiled their most powerful hatchback, the Tata Altroz iTurbo in an event yesterday. The prices of the hatchback will be revealed by the company on the 22nd of January 2021 which will be followed by the launch of Tata Safari on the 26th of January. Interestingly, the Atroz turbo petrol is also equipped with the iRA tech.

During the Tata Altroz event, during a Q&A session post the reveal of the product, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors said, “The rollout of iRa tech has been a gradual one. We had it on the Nexon, now we have it in the Altroz and yes, we’ll soon have it in other cars in our line-up.” The iRA connected car tech was first introduced by Tata Motors in the Nexon EV. Then, it soon found its way into the petrol and diesel-powered Nexon versions. Now, with the statement from Mr Vivek Srivatsa, it seems it wouldn’t be long until we see the iRa on the Harrier. And for that matter, the upcoming Tata Safari might just be launched equipped with iRA first up.

The Altroz is the first hatchback from Tata to get this connected car tech. Although it will drizzle down into other Tata products, its unlikely to be found in Tigor or Tiago because of cost-related concerns which will lead to a price hike in these products, due to the introduction of new technology.

Tata is all set to make this year big. The Altroz iTurbo was unveiled yesterday, the Safari will be launched on January 26. Later in the year, the micro SUV based on the HBX concept is also touted to be launched. Some reports also suggest that Tata might be developing a new 1.5L petrol engine for the Harrier. All in all, 2021 is seemingly going to be busy for Tata Motors.