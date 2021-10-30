Tata Motors To Deliver 3500 Xpres T EVs To BluSmart Mobility

India is moving towards electrification and it’s moving fast. The shared mobility market is moving at an equally quick pace and so, Tata, one of India’s leading carmakers signed an MOU with BlueSmary mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet with XPRES-T EV across Delhi NCR. Tata Motors has bagged a contract supply of 3,500 XPRES -T EVs. This contract marks a key milestone in the electric fleet market, as many people prefer to travel in Eco-friendly vehicles.

Official Statement

On this deal Head of Electrical Vehicles (Commercial), Tata Motors, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan said “With the XPRES-T EV, Tata Motors has developed an electrical sedan exclusively for the fleet of customers. We are delighted to partner with BluSmart mobility and we are thankful to them for their continued effort in growing electric feet in Delhi NCR. The XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size capital fast charging solution which will ensure your outstanding low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort making it a comprehensive and attractive proportion for the fleet owners and operators. We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVS on the road which is a strong Testament to how are innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers this order with further strengthen a roadmap and make EVs mainstream”. On Expanding their business with the additional fleet, Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder &CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said,” letter recent series funding of USD 25 million we add BluSmart mobility are well-capitalized and spending study into Delhi NCR market. Tata Motors has been a great partner for a young startup like us and has supported our growth Momentum significantly in times of global supply chain crisis. The partnership with Tata Motors Reinforces is believed in our electrical journey and gas as well to achieve a bigger scale at a much faster pace.”

Tata XPRES-T a quick recap

The Xpres- T is based on the Tata Tigor EV and will be offered in two range options i.e. 213 km and 165 km (ARAI – certified range). The XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. In terms of safety, all variants of the car will have dual front airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. On the inside, the interior will have a premium black finish, along with automatic climate control as a standard for passenger comfort.