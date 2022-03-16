Maruti Suzuki Introduces A New Customer Convenience Package

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new ‘Customer Convenience Package (CCP)’ for its customers. This new Customer Convenience Package will cover customer vehicles for unforeseen failures in engines due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration. The initiative is aimed to further strengthen the Company’s after-sales service connect with customers.

Official statement

Elaborating on the Customer Convenience Package, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer our customers a hassle-free and delightful car ownership experience. In our customer research, we found that customers today are more risk-averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle. Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars. With that in mind, we are introducing our new product offering known as CCP. CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration. Our customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorized workshop, across the country.”

Maruti Suzuki: Upcoming launches

The next launch that we expect to see from the Indian carmaker is the facelifted Ertiga. Design-wise, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well.

The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one. There are certain changes in the interior like new upholstery, a new touch screen (same as the new 2022 Baleno), wireless charging, dedicated AC vents for the third row, and cruise control. Features like projector headlights, auto climate control, and a push-button start/stop system will continue to be offered with the facelifted Ertiga. It is expected to come with the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine.

The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. There are rumors of the facelifted Ertiga coming with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.