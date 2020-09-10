Tata Motors Files Trademark For Dark And Camo Editions Across PV Range

Tata Motors has filed trademarks for new dark and camo editions for their existing cars – Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. In addition, the trademarked has also been filed for their upcoming SUV Gravitas. Last year, Tata also filed trademark for Tiago EXO edition. This new special edition is expected to be a move targeting, minimalists, who love black and matt colors on their car. This will help Tata Motors to increase its market share in the passenger vehicle segment.

At present, none of the Tata passenger car models except the Harrier are available with a black exterior paint option as standard. The trademark applications reveal that there will be two types of special editions – Dark and Camo. The company had already introduced us with Harrier Dark edition, which was simply available as a blacked-out high-spec XZ and XZ+ variants. Just like the Harrier, we expect the same cosmetic treatment to be offered on the rest of Tata’s lineup including the upcoming SUV Gravitas.

The interesting offering will be the Camo edition, which is new and something we are not used to see. As the name itself suggests, it should be some form of camouflage design on the car. The part which a lot of people will either love or hate, would be the theme of colors used for this Camo edition. Other than that, unlike black edition, the Camo edition might be offered on mid-spec variants. But the last thing we would expect is to have a car with black and white camouflage, which gives everyone the impression of a test vehicle. Also, all these special editions are expected to feature only cosmetic changes in appearance, and no mechanical or feature upgrades is expected to any car.

Along with the Gravitas flagship SUV, Tata Motor is also working on a compact SUV which was previewed by the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production-spec HBX is supposed to launch by 2021 and it will sit below the Nexon in Tata’s India line-up. Also Tata is also working on the Altroz EV – an all-electric version of the its premium hatchback, to lead the segment in Indian markets.