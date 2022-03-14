Tata Motors Continues To Dominate The EV Market For February!

With fuel prices touching a new high everyday, EVs are getting more and more popular in the country. From commercial vehicles to personal mobility, every segment is seeing a host of new launches . Talking about affordable electric cars, Tata motor currently rules the roost. The brand commanded over 96% share of the EV sales last month. Total sales stand at 2264 units for the Tigor EV and Nexon EV combined. One of the reason why Tata dominates the EV market is due to the lack of competitors in the ₹10-20 lakh range which majority of the buyers look for.

Tata EV Portfolio: A brief recap

The Tata EV range recently saw the addition of the Tigor EV. Powering the Tigor EV is a 26 kWh battery pack and a Ziptron motor that churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. The ARAI-certified battery range is 306 km under standard testing conditions. The EV can zip from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The liquid cool high-density battery also gets an IP67 rating from dust and water resistance. The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Tata also mentioned that the Tigor EV gets better-balanced suspension to deliver sharper driving dynamics.

The car is compatible with a globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. The Tigor EV has also scored a 4-star G-NCAP rating just like its ICE counterpart. The best-selling EV in our market right now is the Nexon EV. In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque.

This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%.

At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger. In terms of features, the top-spec Tata Nexon XZ+ Lux variant gets features like- a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, to name a few. On the other hand, the base variant also comes with features like automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, and two drive modes (Drive and Sport).