Tata Motors Announces Mr Marc Llistosella As New CEO & MD

Tata Motors Limited has announced that Mr Marc Llistosella has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective 1st July 2021. Commenting on the appointment, Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Limited said: “I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights.”

Mr Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. Commenting on his appointment Mr Llistosella said, “I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors.”

Mr Guenter Butschek has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. He has kindly accepted the request of the Board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO till 30th June 2021. Mr Chandrasekaran added: “I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years.”

Currently, Tata Motors is going through one of the best purple patches in their recent history and for all the right reasons. Tata Motors had rolled out as many as 3 new products in January 2021 alone. It kicked off the new year by launching the new Altroz iTurbo with a turbocharger, followed by the highly awaited launch of the Safari and capped the month off by launching a limited edition version of the Tiago.

Additionally, they have been clocking some serious numbers for quite some time now owing to the improved quality of products over the years. Also, Tata Motors currently boasts of 2 cars within its portfolio, that have been rated 5-star for safety by the Global N-Cap – the Altroz and the Nexon. Additionally, the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and the Safari sum up Tata’s portfolio in India that has allowed Tata Motors to sit comfortably on 3rd place in sales chart.