Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets Another Price Hike

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in India and more so if we talk about the 200-500cc segment wherein the Royal Enfield Classic 350 range boasts of more than 50% market share. Not to forget, the epic cult following it enjoys. However, this news wouldn’t be a pleasant one for RE fans as the company has yet again increased the prices of its most popular product, the Classic 350 range.

Back in December end and January, it was a normal thing to read about the price hike from all automakers due to the unprecedented aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. Although, by February, the price hikes gradually ceased. Now, out of the blue, RE has announced a price hike and it definitely seems a lot surprising.

Anyway, the Classic 350 range now starts from INR 1,67,235 and goes all the way up to INR 1,92,608 ( all prices, ex-showroom ) with a minimum delta of +INR 3,674 and a maximum delta of +INR 4,262. Following are the details: