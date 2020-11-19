Tata Motors Announces ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ Campaign

Doubling the cheer and festivities for its customers, Tata Motors has announced the commencement of ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign, to extend the continued celebrations. After its highly successful run last year, Tata Motors has launched the campaign to spread the festive cheer even after Diwali. Under this offer, the customers of the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and pick-up range, which includes the Tata Ace, Tata Yodha and the Tata Intra, will receive an assured gift through a lucky draw, in addition to the exciting consumer offers.

More details

The bumper offer include gifts ranging from gold vouchers up to Rs. 5 lakh to LED TVs, washing machines, mobile phones and fuel vouchers to name a few. The offer is valid till 30th November 2020.

The campaign announcement also marks the momentous 15 years of the iconic Tata Ace, which has been the no. 1 brand of SCVs throughout its journey, with over 22 lakh happy customers. Tata Motors entire BS6 range of vehicles has been extremely well received by the customers, with over 50,000 BS6 SCVs already on the roads. The new range of vehicles come with latest technology, more comfortable cabins, higher fuel efficiency and lower total cost of ownership to help increase the profit potential for its customers.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has built its legacy by positioning its customers’ best interests at the core of everything. The high-value benefits with unique ‘Power of 6’ proposition is a testament of our promise to our customers. At Tata Motors, the priority is to deliver the best products and service experience in the industry. In our continuous endeavour to help businesses grow and promote entrepreneurship in India, Tata Motors aims to extend the best deals to its prospective customers. ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign received great response last year, and we’re happy to bring it back this year, as well, to add even more cheer among the customers.”

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors is prepping up to finally launch the much-awaited Gravitas SUV. The Gravitas SUV should have been here already but the pandemic messed up the timeline, among many other things.

The Gravitas is basically a longer version of the popular Harrier SUV which has a capacity of 5 occupants. The homegrown carmaker has officially said it that the Gravitas will be launched by the last quarter of the current calendar year.