Tata ‘Kuno EV’ in Development: New MG Windsor Rival Expected in 2027-28

Tata Motors has one of the widest ranges of mass-market electric cars in India, with options across different price segments. The company is now reportedly working on another electric SUV, which could strengthen its presence in the midsize EV space. Internally codenamed Kuno, the upcoming model is expected to compete with the MG Windsor EV and could arrive in India in 2027-28.
The new SUV is expected to sit between the next-generation Nexon EV and the Sierra EV. It will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform and is likely to measure around 4.3 metres in length. The Kuno name is only a project codename, and its final production name has not been announced.
Expected Size and Positioning
The upcoming electric SUV is expected to have a length close to that of the MG Windsor EV. This will place it above the Nexon EV in terms of size, while keeping it slightly shorter than the Sierra EV.
|Model
|Length
|Tata Nexon EV
|3,995mm
|MG Windsor EV
|4,295mm
|Tata Kuno EV (expected)
|Around 4,300mm
|Tata Sierra EV
|4,340mm
Tata is expected to develop the Kuno as a family-friendly electric SUV, with good cabin space and comfortable seating. The Windsor EV has found buyers with its spacious interior, and Tata will need to offer similar practicality to compete in this category.
The Kuno will also join the Curvv EV and Sierra EV in Tata’s midsize electric vehicle range.
Platform and Expected Features
Tata is expected to use its Acti.ev architecture for the new SUV. The platform already supports multiple electric vehicles from the manufacturer and can accommodate different body styles and motor arrangements.
Some of its important characteristics include:
- Flat-floor design for better cabin space.
- Space-efficient battery placement.
- Support for front-wheel drive (FWD).
- Support for rear-wheel drive (RWD).
- Support for all-wheel drive (AWD).
These features give Tata flexibility while developing different versions of the vehicle. The available cabin space could also help with rear-seat legroom and luggage accommodation.
Tata has not revealed the Kuno’s exterior design or interior layout. Its equipment list is also unknown.
Battery, Motor and Expected Range
There are no confirmed battery or motor details for the Kuno EV. However, Tata could use powertrain options from the Curvv EV or Sierra EV.
The existing models offer an indication of the specifications that could be considered.
|Model
|Battery
|Power
|Torque
|Claimed Range
|Tata Curvv EV
|55kWh
|167PS
|215Nm
|502km
|Tata Sierra EV
|63kWh
|209PS
|315Nm
|Up to 535km
|Tata Sierra EV
|75kWh
|238PS (RWD)
|315Nm
|Up to 665km
|Tata Sierra EV AWD
|75kWh
|349PS
|504Nm
|624 km
|MG Windsor EV Pro
|52.9kWh
|136PS
|200Nm
|449km
The MG Windsor EV Pro uses a 52.9kWh battery pack and supports DC fast charging at up to 60kW. It can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 50 minutes.
If Tata uses the larger battery options from its existing electric SUVs, the Kuno could offer a claimed range above 450km. However, its final battery capacity, charging speed and driving range are yet to be announced.
Production Plans and Expected Capacity
The Kuno EV is expected to be manufactured at Tata Motors’ Sanand facility in Gujarat. Reports suggest that the company could plan an annual production capacity of 80,000 to 1 lakh units for the new model.
Tata Motors has also announced plans to increase its electric vehicle portfolio from six to ten models by FY2031. The Kuno could form part of this expansion.
Expected Launch and Price
The Tata Kuno EV is expected to arrive in India sometime between 2027 and 2028. Its official launch date and final name are not known yet.
The new SUV could be priced in the range of the Curvv EV and Sierra EV, which currently cover the Rs 17 lakh to Rs 26 lakh bracket (ex-showroom).
There is also a possibility of Tata offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Under this arrangement, the battery cost is separated from the vehicle’s initial purchase price. However, Tata has not confirmed whether this option will be available.
Source – Autocar