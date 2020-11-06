All-new Hyundai i20 Vs Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Specs Comparison

As things stand, the premium hatchback segment in India is dominated by Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The other competitor in the market is the Tata Altroz with its five-star safety rating along with an impressive ride and handling, and a bold design. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 is the biggest rival of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. And finally, the all-new Hyundai i20 has arrived in India. There has been a lot of hype around the car, throughout the year. We saw several spy-shots, leaks, and rumours about the India-spec model of the i20. However, now that the hatchback has arrived, let’s see where it stands against its rivals. Engine and transmission: Let’s start with the Tata Altroz, which ones with both, petrol and diesel options. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine which makes 85bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant of the Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel mill, which produces 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. Also, both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. For the future, a turbocharged petrol variant of the Tata Altroz, is scheduled to arrive soon. Speaking about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the hatchback is offered only with a petrol engine. It’s a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol powertrain that generates 83bhp of power and 113Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional CVT is also offered. Apart from this, Maruti also offers mild-hybrid tech, which helps increase the mileage and power output to 90bhp. Premium Hatchback Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo petrol, 1.5L diesel 1.2L Petrol, 1.5L diesel 1.2L Petrol only Power 83bhp(MT), 88bhp(IVT), 120bhp(turbocharged), 100bhp(diesel) 85bhp(petrol), 89bhp(diesel) 83bhp, 90bhp Torque 115Nm(NA), 172Nm(Turbo petrol), 240Nm(diesel) 113Nm(petrol), 200Nm(diesel) 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, iVT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, CVT

Lastly, the all-new Hyundai i20 is offered in both, petrol and diesel powertrain. There are two states of tune, for the petrol engine, which include- a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 83bhp of power and 115Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or an optional IVT transmission. However, there is also a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 120bhp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT auto. Apart from this, there is also a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which has been borrowed from the Venue, and produces 100bhp of power and 240Nm torque. But this engine is mated only to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Design And Dimensions:

Speaking about the design, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno looks the oldest, while Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 have just received a new face. However, in terms of dimensions, the all-new Hyundai i20 measures 3995 mm in length, 1775 mm in width, stands 1505 mm tall, and has a 2580 mm long wheelbase. While the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a similar length of 3995 mm, a width of 1745 mm, a height of 1510 mm, and a 2520 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, Tata Altroz is 3,990 mm long, 1,755 mm wide, 1,523 mm tall, and gets a wheelbase measuring 2,501 mm. Apart from this, the new Hyundai i20 offers 311-liters of boot space as compared to the Tata Altroz that has 345-liters of boot space. However, the Maruti Baleno, that comes with the segment largest, 339-liter boot space.

Features:

A premium hatchback is expected to be feature-packed. The all-new Hyundai i20 is one of the most feature-rich premium hatchbacks in India. The hatchback comes with several class-leading features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 7-speaker sound system from Bose, Hyundai’s signature BlueLink connected car tech, LED projector headlamps, and LED tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, to name a few.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with features like LED projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, push-button stop/start, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and passive keyless entry. Lastly, the Tata Altroz comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument panel with seven-inch TFT color MID (multi-information display), and media and navigation mirroring system, push-button start/stop, automatic air conditioning, electric tailgate release, rain-sensing wipers, Harman sound system, wearable key for passive entry, to name a few.

Price And Final Verdict:

The all-new Hyundai i20 is priced slightly expensive, compared to its rivals. The hatchback starts at Rs 6.80 lakh for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, Rs 8.20 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, and Rs 8.80 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While these are introductory prices, the price for top-spec models of the new i20 goes up to Rs 9.70 lakh, Rs 10.60 lakh, and Rs 11.18 lakh for the NA, turbo-petrol, and diesel variants respectively(all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced starting from Rs 5.64 lakh, going up to Rs 8.96 lakh. While Tata Altroz has been priced from Rs 5.44 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.09 lakh.

If you are looking for a reliable, pocket-friendly daily driver with a Maruti badge, the Baleno is the right choice. However, if safety, ride and handling are the focus, the Tata Altroz is the best option. The new Hyundai i20 is an all-rounder, being the most feature-packed and premium car on the list, but it’s also expensive than all its competitors.