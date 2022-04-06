Tata Curvv Electric Coupe SUV Breaks Cover!

After much wait, all the speculations regarding Tata’s EV reveal have been put to rest. Tata has revealed its Curvv electric coupe SUV that will make its market debut in the next two years. The Curvv concept gives us a sneak peek at the future of Tata’s new design language and electric mobility. The Curvv will compete in the mid-size SUV space and sit above the Nexon. More importantly, the Curvv will be launched as an EV first and its I.C.E version will follow it later. Let’s take a look at it:

Design

The Curvv features Tata’s new design philosophy of ‘Less is more’. This design language will become mainstream for future Tata SUVs. The Curvv uses Tata’s generation 2 architecture which is a derivative of the current platforms. This platform has been thoroughly modified to accommodate multiple body styles and multiple powertrains including EVs with their large batteries.

Like all Tatas, we expect this platform to be no different when it comes to safety. The front features a striking fascia with an LED light bar running across the width of the SUV. The lower half of the bumper features triangular LED elements. This seems to be an evolution of the design trait seen in the Harrier and Safari wherein the headlights are placed on the lower half of the bumper. The side features the party trick of the Curvv i.e. the sloping roofline.

The wheel arches are big and squared to give it that rugged SUV-like stance and the wheels are chunky units that feature an aerodynamic design. The slim ORVMs are clearly a concept quirk. The rear gets an LED light bar that runs across the width of the rear. This mimics the same LED light bar that is present in the front. The triangular air vents are also in line with the triangular LED units seen on the front giving it a cohesive look.

Interior

The interiors of the Curvv sport a minimalist look with various elements and materials thrown in the mix. The dashboard again features an LED light bar across its width to mimic the exterior design element. The two-spoke steering wheel is a new generation unit and it features an illuminated Tata logo. The main talking point is the two high-resolution displays. One is used for the infotainment system whereas the other one is used as a driver’s display. The climate control buttons are touch-sensitive units and one can see buttons for other functions as well such as a 360-degree camera. The center console features a rotary gear selector and an armrest.

Powertrain

The Curvv will be using Tata’s more advanced Ziptron technology which will be a step up from the current EVs. The Curvv will achieve a certified range of 400-500km. Expect it to come with fast charging capabilities and configurable regen tech. I.C.E versions will follow later and they are expected to feature new powertrain options which are currently under development.