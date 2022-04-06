Toyota Innova And Fortuner Get Dearer!

We recently reported how Toyota announced that it will increase the prices of its cars by 4% from April 1. Toyota said that this hike is a result of the rising input cost, including that of raw materials. Now, the hike has come into effect resulting in a significant price hike for the Innova and the Fortuner. The Fortuner sees a hike in the range of ₹40,000 to ₹1.20 lakh whereas the Innova sees a hike between ₹36,000 t0 ₹56,000. However, Toyota’s latest kid on the block, the Glanza, is not affected by the price hike.

Toyota India: Recent launches

Toyota recently launched the Hilux pick-up truck at ₹33.99 lakh. The Hilux shares the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that, this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, measures just under 5.3m in length, and has a wheelbase of over 3m making it a behemoth on the road. In India, the Hilux is offered with a double-cab body style. The width of this pickup is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic.

The LED headlights emerge from the grille and neatly contour along the edge to the fender. Along the side, the flared wheel arches wrap around the 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. We also get to see a much-needed sidestep.

The rear-view mirrors and the door handles, all have a chrome finish. It also gets a body-colored fender mirror. The rear as in all pickup trucks is simple, with small LED taillights and a gate to the cargo bed. Overall, the rugged and off-road content of this car is neatly packed within its round arches. The Hilux is powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque in the manual guise. The automatic variant bumps up the torque to 500nm.

The Hilux is loaded with tons of features to help you in offroading. It comes with an automatic differential lock, tire angle monitor, limited-slip differential, trailer sway control, drive star control, downhill assist control, hill assist control, vehicle stability control, and active traction control