Tata Altroz Turbo Specs And Prices Leaked

Tata Motors launched its premium hatchback, the Altroz, earlier this year. Although it also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the 1.2-litre petrol motor lacked the firepower required for a hatchback of this class. However, it seems that a turbo-petrol version is almost ready and should arrive just in time to compete with the upcoming new-gen Hyundai i20. It has already been spied on multiple occasions, sporting a turbo badge at the rear and donning a new shade of blue.

More details

The turbo-petrol variant was first showcased in production form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Tata Motors too, has been pretty vocal on multiple occasions, giving an official nod that they indeed are developing a turbo-petrol Altroz. And now, a new document of the turbo-petrol variant has leaked, revealing the prices as well as the specs.

Specifications

As we expected earlier, the Altroz will come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Performance figures stand at 110 PS of peak power and a peak torque of 140 Nm. It is being speculated that Tata Motors will offer the Altroz with a DCT transmission instead of an AT found on the Nexon. The leaked documents suggest that transmission options are most likely to be a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the aforementioned DCT is expected to be introduced later down the line. The document also suggests that the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will be offered with four variants including XT, XT (O), XZ and XZ (O).

Pricing

Like we mentioned earlier, the leaked documents also contain its prices. The prices for the Altroz Turbo will start at INR 7.99 lakh for the XT variant, INR 8.19 lakh for the XT (O) variant, INR 8.59 lakh for the XZ variant and INR 8.75 lakh for the XZ (O) variant. All prices are ex-showroom. Now that all the major details are out in the open, we can expect Tata Motors to officially launch the Altroz in the upcoming festive season. Tata has already filed for its registration. We can also expect to see some visual changes to differentiate it from the standard variants and reflect its performance-based character.

The currently available 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Altroz produces 85bhp and 113Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. Currently, the Tata Altroz petrol variant retails for Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Altroz’s rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, both feature a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The introduction of more powerful turbo petrol will certainly give the Altroz an edge over its rivals. In this price segment, the only other hatchback offered with a turbo petrol engine is the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI which packs a 110bhp and 175Nm three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and is considered as a fun-to-drive car. Another considerable option in this segment is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo which makes 100 PS and 171 nm of torque from its 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Apart from the turbo-petrol engine, the enthusiast in us also wants to see some revisions to the stock suspension setup, to complement its added performance. Let’s see what Tata Motors has in store for us.

Source: Autowhizz