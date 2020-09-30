Tata Motors Launches India’s First 4×2 Prime Mover With 55 Tonne GCW

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Signa 5525.S, which comes with a 55-tonne GCW, which is India’s highest Gross Combination Weight in any prime mover (tractor) in the 4×2 segment. On the performance front, the Signa 5525.S 4×2 prime mover is powered by a Cummins 6.7-litre engine with a power rating of 250bhp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1800rpm, ensuring fatigue-less driving and reduced turnaround time for more trips and higher revenue. The drivetrain is equipped with a G1150 9-speed gearbox, 430mm dia. organic clutch and heavy-duty RA110 rear axle with enhanced pulling power; designed for demanding terrain and multiple application requirements. The Signa 5525.S is also equipped with 3 drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy, coupled with Gear Shift Advisor to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, and on-drive coaching for right gear selection ensuring high fuel efficiency and the lowest total cost of operations in its segment.

Speaking at the launch, Mr RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the Signa 5525.S 4×2, Tata Motors continues its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the widest range of products, offering its customers the best-in-class solutions to improve their overall profitability through both levers of higher revenue generation and operating cost reduction. Continuing with our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offering to our esteemed customers, we are happy to announce that we are the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4×2 prime mover. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer best-in-class products and solutions and further strengthen our numero uno position in both the cargo and construck segments. Each of these new vehicles come factory fitted with the Tata Motors’ digital solution for optimal fleet management, the Fleet Edge, to further enhance the productivity of the fleet and improve customer profitability.”

The new model is available with the company’s popular Signa cabin, which is also the country’s highest-selling M&HCV cabin offering. It comes with a 3-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt & telescopic steering system and ample utility space. The Signa 5525.S’ suspended cabin guarantees lower NVH characteristics and the company claims that the cabin will provide a comfortable ride even on tough terrains.

In terms of features, the cabin comes with air conditioning system coupled with Ambient Air Temperature sensor to ensure lower fuel consumption. The cabin is also crash-tested and comes with a high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rearview mirror, blind spot mirror, solid steel 3-piece bumper, Engine Brake and iCGT brake. If that’s not enough to convince you, Tata Motors has also added the standard fitment of Fleet Edge, which is the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership.

The Signa 5525.S 4×2 offers a one-stop solution to its customers, with multiple advantages like better financing terms, earning from delivery day, nationwide service warranty and higher resale value, to name a few. The entire range of Tata Motors M&HCV trucks comes with a warranty of 6 years / 6 lakh kilometres, which is the highest offering in the industry. Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth, the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service, and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each M&HCV.