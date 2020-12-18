2021 MG Hector Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Year

The year 2021 will mark the second anniversary of Morris Garages (MG) in India and also the second anniversary of their initial vehicle for India, the Hector. After it’s launch in May 2019, the Hector was received well in the Indian market and was a decent, steady seller for MG. But, with the launch of the 2020 Harrier, the Kia Seltos and the all-new Hyundai Creta as well, Hector’s numbers were affected. In order to pump those numbers up, MG is all set to launch the MG Hector facelift in 2021.

The facelifted MG Hector was spotted first during its TVC ( TV commercial ) indicating the launch might not be far away, with some suggesting the launch happening as early as January 2021. It was later spotted undisguised in Gujrat, undergoing its test runs on the roads. This is expectedly a facelift with minor cosmetic updates. Up front, it gets a new front grille and does away with the current vertical studs. Apart from that, it will continue to have the split LED setup upfront, like the Harrier. The rear looks the same as well. Although, the front seems to have heavy chrome usage.

Talking about the interiors, don’t expect quite a major change. It’ll continue to have that large 10.4” vertical multi function touchscreen in the centre. The facelift though is expected to feature a dual-tone interior with new upholstery. Moving to the tyres, one big complaint above the current-gen Hector was that it seemed a tad bit under tyred with it 17” alloys. The facelift is expected to feature 18 inchers.

Talking about the power and the drive trains, the Hector is powered by 3 engines. A 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol which puts out 143PS and 250Nm of peak power and torque respectively, another mild hybrid version of the above-mentioned engine, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which belts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG Hector is currently priced between INR 12.83 – 18.08 lakh ( all prices ex-showroom ) and the face lift could be priced similarly with a slight hike.