Tata Altroz Caught Testing With A Turbo Badge, Wears A New Shade Of Blue

Tata Motors launched its premium hatchback, the Altroz, earlier this year. Although it also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the 1.2-litre petrol motor lacked the firepower required for a hatchback of this class. However, it seems that a turbo-petrol version is almost ready and should arrive just in time to compete with the upcoming, new-gen Hyundai i20.

About The Car

The Altroz would come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is also the same one that could be seen on the Tata Nexon petrol. In the Nexon, this engine produces 118bhp of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque and comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. However, rumours also indicate that the Altroz turbo petrol will come with a DCT automatic instead of the AMT we see on Nexon.

The currently available 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Altroz produces 85bhp and 113Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. This could potentially mean a total 33bhp and 57Nm of more power and torque in the new Turbo Petrol.

Currently, the Tata Altroz petrol variant retails for Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The turbo petrol variant is likely to be offered in higher-spec trims only and could cost around Rs 8 to 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). There is no word yet regarding the Tata Altroz turbo petrol launch date.

The Altroz’s rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, both feature a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The introduction of more powerful turbo petrol will certainly give the Altroz an edge over its rivals. In this price segment, the only other hatchback offered with a turbo petrol engine is the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI which packs a 110bhp and 175Nm three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and is considered as a fun-to-drive car. With this update, the Altroz range could also get a new colour which appears to be some shade of blue. We’ll keep you posted when the actual car is introduced and get you all the details about it.