Tata Aeris New Teaser Reveals More Details Ahead Of September 25 Launch

Tata Motors has dropped another teaser of the Aeris, just days ahead of its official launch on September 25. While the upcoming compact sedan has featured in several previews already, this latest clip offers a much clearer look at its exterior styling, highlighting the sleek headlamps, sharp tail lamps, stylized alloy wheels, and distinctive rear badging.
Set to replace the Tigor in Tata’s sub-four-metre sedan lineup, the Aeris is expected to debut with both petrol and CNG powertrain options, with an all-electric version also expected to join the range later.
New Exterior Details
The latest teaser gives a better look at the lighting setup and wheels. The design follows the Tiago in some areas, but Tata has made a few changes for the sedan.
- Headlamps: Slimmer units with integrated LED DRLs.
- Tail lamps: Revised LED units with a sharper internal pattern.
- Wheels: New blacked-out alloy design with a U-shaped pattern.
- Rear: Aeris lettering is placed across the tailgate.
- Bumpers: The sedan is not expected to get the chunky black cladding seen on the Tiago.
The rear also gets changes around the boot lid and bumper. Earlier teaser images had already shown a redesigned front section with a larger lower intake.
1.2-Litre Petrol Engine
The petrol version will use Tata’s familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron engine. It is expected to produce around 84 bhp and 113 Nm, with both manual and AMT gearbox options.
|Powertrain
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|1.2-litre Petrol
|84 bhp
|113 Nm
|5MT / 5AMT
|1.2-litre CNG
|72 bhp
|96.5 Nm
|5MT / 5AMT
The CNG version is also expected to continue with the same engine family. The CNG motor produces 72 bhp and 96.5 Nm.
Cabin And Electric Version
The cabin is expected to receive a new dashboard, larger touchscreen, revised digital instrument display and a new steering wheel. A grey interior theme is also possible.
Tata is also expected to introduce an electric version. The current Tigor EV uses a 26kWh battery and a 55kW motor producing 170Nm, with a certified range of up to 315km. The Aeris EV could get a larger battery and better range.
With the launch scheduled for September 25, more details about the Aeris will be confirmed shortly.