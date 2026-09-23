JSW Group Enters Electric Commercial Vehicle Market With ‘AMPSTAR’

Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group has been in the headlines for quite some time. Following its non-binding MoU for a joint venture with the Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group and the confirmation of its first JSW-branded SUV, the COMBAT, the conglomerate has added another ambitious pillar to its mobility strategy. The group has officially launched AMPSTAR, a dedicated new brand designed to disrupt the electric commercial vehicle market.
Introduced under JSW Greentech Limited, AMPSTAR will roll out a robust lineup of electric buses and trucks tailored for India. Beyond manufacturing, the brand is setting up a comprehensive ecosystem that bundles charging infrastructure, financing options, operational support, and after-sales services. This approach provides fleet operators and commercial customers with flexible, end-to-end ownership models.
AMPSTAR Will Cover Trucks and Buses
The initial product lineup will feature a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer and an electric bus, with plans to expand the range in the future. The planned bus range includes:
- 7-metre buses for staff and other transport needs
- City buses for urban operations
- Intercity buses
- School buses
- 18-metre buses for larger applications
On the trucking side, the 55-tonne tractor-trailer will serve as the starting point. JSW Greentech also plans to expand its portfolio with tippers, fixed-body trucks, and dumpers in the future.
The company states that its vehicles will be purpose-built for Indian roads and operating conditions. Additionally, it is developing its own proprietary electric drivetrain software and algorithms.
55-Tonne Truck to Use Different Battery Options
The electric trucks will be available with fixed as well as swappable battery layouts. Battery capacity and configuration can be selected according to the customer’s work requirements.
JSW Greentech plans to initially target closed-loop operations. These include routes between factories, mines, ports and other fixed locations, where charging or battery swapping can be arranged at known points.
JSW’s existing steel, cement and port operations also give the company access to a large commercial vehicle ecosystem, with around 17,000 trucks already serving its businesses.
Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra
AMPSTAR vehicles will be produced at JSW Greentech’s new facility at AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The plant covers 90 acres and is planned to have an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric commercial vehicles.
|Manufacturing Details
|Information
|Location
|AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|Area
|90 acres
|Annual capacity
|15,000 vehicles
|Electric buses
|10,000 units
|Electric trucks
|5,000 units
|Battery system
|Integrated battery ecosystem
|Truck production
|Automated cabin line
The facility will also use a pre-treatment and electro-deposition process for bus manufacturing. JSW says this technology will help with corrosion protection and vehicle durability.
Power and Ownership Choices
AMPSTAR vehicles will support power configurations from 150kW to 500kW. Customers will also have several ways to acquire and operate the vehicles. These include:
- Outright purchase
- Leasing
- Battery as a Service
- Cost-per-kilometre models
- Wet-lease models
- Financing support
- Charging infrastructure
- After-sales support
JSW Greentech says the vehicles can be configured according to the application instead of following one fixed specification for every customer.
Battery and Chassis Technology
The vehicles will use a double-cooling battery system and a high-strength monocoque chassis. JSW Greentech says the drivetrain, software and vehicle systems are being developed in-house for Indian conditions.
Battery cells will initially be imported, while battery-pack assembly will form part of the new manufacturing facility.
The company will initially sell directly to business customers rather than create a nationwide dealership network. Dealers could later be added in selected markets where they can support groups of fleet operators.
Investment and future plans
JSW Group is investing around Rs 2,500 crore in the first phase of its electric commercial vehicle business. The company plans to expand the AMPSTAR range after the initial 55-tonne tractor-trailer.
The new brand is therefore not limited to selling electric vehicles. JSW is setting up a wider system covering vehicles, batteries, charging, financing and support services.