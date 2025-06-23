Tata Ace Pro Launched at ₹3.99 Lakh: The Mini-Truck That’s Powering Big Dreams Across India

Overview (4 Quick Wins):
- Most Affordable 4-Wheeler Cargo Truck in India at ₹3.99 lakh
- Petrol, Bi-Fuel & Electric variants to suit every entrepreneur’s journey
- Best-in-class 750 kg Payload with a strong 6.5 ft deck
- Smart Cabin & Safety Tech with connected features for peace of mind
Introduction:
Meet the all-new Tata Ace Pro—the mini-truck that’s not just a vehicle, but a launchpad for the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs. Priced at just ₹3.99 lakh, this four-wheeled dynamo is built for doers, dreamers, and everyone ready to hustle harder and smarter.
From Dreams to Driveways: A New Mobility Era Empowers India’s Hustlers
For two decades, the Tata Ace has been more than just a truck—t’s been a trusted companion for over 25 lakh small business owners. The Ace Pro now builds on that legacy with a fresh mindset: modern tech, multi-fuel options, and the muscle to match rising ambitions.
As Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors, puts it:
“The Ace Pro unlocks greater earning potential to fulfil the ambitions of aspiring entrepreneurs ready to take charge of their future.”
Powertrains That Keep India Moving—Efficiently
Whether you’re delivering fresh produce or tech equipment, the Ace Pro offers tailored options to suit every route, road, and budget.
|Variant
|Power
|Torque
|Range/Backup
|Highlight
|Petrol (694cc engine)
|30 bhp
|55 Nm
|–
|Entry-level powerhouse
|Bi-Fuel (CNG+Petrol)
|26 bhp (CNG)
|51 Nm
|5L Petrol Backup Tank
|Best of economy & convenience
|Electric
|38 bhp
|104 Nm
|155 km/charge
|IP67-rated EV tech, all-weather ready
Each variant has been road-tested across rough terrains to ensure top-tier durability and performance.
Smart, Safe & Built for Comfort
The Ace Pro’s cabin isn’t just a seat and a steering wheel—it’s a work-friendly cockpit. With ergonomic design, ample storage, and a digital instrument cluster, long hours feel lighter.
It also packs modern driver aids like Gear Shift Advisor, Reverse Parking Assistance, and Tata’s Fleet Edge platform that lets fleet owners track everything—from fuel economy to driving behaviour.
Support That Never Leaves You Stranded
Tata understands that for small businesses, time is money. That’s why the Ace Pro is backed by:
- 2,500+ service & spare outlets
- Dedicated rural “Star Guru” network
- EV-specific service centers
- 24×7 roadside assistance
Wherever your business goes, Tata ensures support is never far behind.
Conclusion:
The Tata Ace Pro isn’t just built to carry goods—it’s built to carry hopes, ambitions, and hustle. At a mind-blowing price of ₹3.99 lakh, it lowers the barrier for ownership while raising the standard for performance, safety, and comfort.
For every entrepreneur who’s ever said, “I just need a little push to start,” this is Tata’s answer.
Ace Pro. Big on potential. Small in price. Ready to roll.