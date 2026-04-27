2026 Maruti Fronx facelift spotted testing!

The updated Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been spotted on test again, and it hints at some meaningful changes. The test car was seen running across both smooth highways and broken roads, suggesting the company is checking how it performs in real conditions.
The model first came in 2023 and has sold in strong numbers. It was one of the top selling Nexa cars last year, so an update was expected.
Design updates
The design looks familiar as before, but a few small updates are visible
- New front grille design
- Updated LED headlights and tail lamps
- Slight changes to front and rear bumpers
- Same 16 inch wheel size expected
- Pull type door handles continue
- Shark fin antenna stays
The alloy wheels seen on the test car look like the Zeta variant, so this may not be the top model.
Interior changes expected
The interior is not clearly visible yet, but a few updates are expected. A larger touchscreen, likely around 10 inch, could be added along with a revised instrument display. Seat upholstery and cabin finish may see minor improvements for a fresher feel. There is also a possibility of an upgraded sound system. Overall, the cabin experience is expected to remain user friendly and familiar.
Engine and power options
Current engines may continue with some changes
- 1.2 litre petrol engine for base models
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol for higher variants
- Manual gearbox as standard
- Automatic option with turbo engine
- CNG option likely to continue
A new Z series 1.2 litre engine may also be added in the update.
Big hybrid update expected
One of the biggest updates could be the introduction of a new hybrid system. Reports suggest a series hybrid setup is under development, where the petrol engine works mainly as a generator while the electric motor drives the wheels. This kind of setup focuses on efficiency rather than outright performance. If it makes it to production, fuel efficiency could go close to 35 km per litre, which would place it among the most efficient cars in its segment.
More features likely
The facelift may bring more tech and safety
- Level 2 ADAS features
- Ventilated seats
- More connected features
- Better overall equipment
Some test cars were also seen with sensors and hardware that point towards ADAS.
Other possible updates
A few more updates are also being considered. A flex fuel version that can run on up to E85 fuel could be introduced, in line with the shift towards alternative fuels. There are also signs of a possible all wheel drive system. If this is offered, it will mainly improve grip and stability on rough or slippery roads, rather than being built for serious off roading.
Market position
The updated Maruti Suzuki Fronx will continue to take on strong rivals in its segment, including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc.