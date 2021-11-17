Suzuki Teases Its Upcoming Scooter Yet Again And It’s Not The Burgman Electric!

Suzuki has been teasing an upcoming offering from its stable for quite some time now and the majority of us speculated it to be the electrified version of the Burgman Street. The Burgman Electric has been spied on countless occasions and that led us to believe that it was finally going to see the light of the day, officially. But now, a new teaser has thwarted all the speculations quite mercilessly as it hints at the launch of a sporty 125cc gearless scooter which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The need

Suzuki already has two 125cc scooters in its portfolio, namely Access 125 and Burgman Street. Both the scooters manage to lure in considerable sales numbers every month but for someone looking for more visual drama and a sporty intent, neither of them fit the bill. That leaves the void for a sporty 125cc scooter that could rival the likes of the TVS nTorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 125. As the teaser suggests, the new scooter will definitely have the nTorq 125 in its crosshair as it is going to be targeted at Gen Z.

Sporty styling

The teaser specifically mentions that the upcoming scooter will have a lot of visual drama going for it and that its styling is inspired by motorcycles. Up front, it is going to flaunt a sharp front fascia with a possible LED headlamp. A short tinted and slanting flyscreen can also be seen in the teaser.

At the rear, it is going to be equipped with twin triangular LED tail lamps positioned above the turn signals and a split-type grab rail. Talking about the features on offer, the teaser clearly indicates that it is going to have a fully-digital instrument cluster and it could also possibly come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Expected specs

In all probability, Suzuki is going to utilize the same powertrain that does the job in Access 125 and Burgman Street. It is a 124 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant fuel-injected air-cooled engine that gives out a maximum power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. To make it handle better than its counterparts, Suzuki could also slightly stiffen up the suspension setup.

This new, nTorq-rivalling 125cc scooter from Suzuki is breaking cover tomorrow so stay tuned!