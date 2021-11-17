Skoda Kushaq Crosses 15,000 Bookings, Gets A Silent Price Hike

The Skoda Kushaq was the first product under the Volkswagen India 2.0 strategy and it certainly turned out to be fruitful. The mid-size SUV has now garnered over 15,000 bookings since its launch. Skoda has also given the Kushaq a silent price hike which shows how confident it is in terms of Kushaq’s positioning. The base Active 1.0 TSI manual variant now costs ₹10.79 lakhs which is ₹30,000 more than before. Prices for the rest of the range remain the same.

Skoda Kushaq: a quick recap

The Kushaq is based on Volkswagen’s MQB AO(IN) platform which is specifically engineered for India. The Kushaq is the first Skoda to feature 95% localisation which helps it in achieving competitive pricing. Skoda claims that the Kushaq has been tested for over 17 lakh kilometres across India. The Kushaq comes with the longest wheelbase in its class which liberates a lot of space for the rear passengers despite having smaller dimensions compared to the competition. The boot space stands at 385 litres of space.

The Kushaq follows Skoda’s understated styling and uses design elements such as the signature butterfly grille and crystalline detailing for its LED lights. It comes with two TSI petrol engine options which come mated to a manual and an automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.The other engine is the 1.5 TSI which churns out 150Ps of power and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5 TSI features an active cylinder technology where the engine switches to 2 cylinder mode while coasting to extract the maximum fuel economy out of the engine.

The Kushaq gets features like ESC, TCS, HLA, 6 airbags, LED lights, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless android auto and apple carplay connectivity, wireless charging, cruise control, ventilated seats, sunroof and connected car technology to name a few. It gets safety features such as rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking.