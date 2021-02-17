Suzuki Rolls Out Limited-edition Swift Sport To Celebrate MotoGP Glory

Last season’s MotoGP outing proved to be very fruitful for Suzuki as the Japanese giant managed to bag the championship, for the seventh time since the motorsport event commemorated. The Suzuki GSX-RR of the Team Ecstar was piloted by Joan Mir. Mir managed to show the world what consistency actually means. Suzuki has been feeling out of this world since it managed to clinch the title and to celebrate the same, again, Suzuki Italy has rolled out a Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition.

The limited-edition of the Swift Sport will see the production run of only seven units, representing the company’s seven MotoGP championships.

The very first thing worth noticing in the limited-edition car is the two-tone paint scheme, with metallic blue being the main colour and silver decals overlaid on the top. It also features silver wing mirrors and a funky silver-coloured roof. Racing stripes finished in white/grey are also one of the most prominent visual elements.

To be honest, out of all the motorcycles that were a part of the MotoGP grid last year, the Suzuki GSX-RR was one of the most attractive ones and this limited-edition Swift Sport does manage to do justice to the looks of it.

Changes aren’t just limited to the exterior clothing as the cabin also features some extra bits. Inside the sporty hatchback is an interior design that is unique to the car, with fluorescent yellow trim along with the driver and passenger armrests, transmission tunnel, and dashboard. Making each car that little bit more unique is the fact that Joan himself will have autographed each machine, with his signature adorning the dashboard, right alongside the car’s numbered plaque.

Talking about what’s under the hood, the Swift Sport derives power from a 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine which is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This engine is good enough to put down 129 bhp with the provision of an extra 13 horses from a small starter motor and generator obtaining power from a lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to its front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox while it can clock a top speed of 210 kmph.