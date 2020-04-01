Suzuki Introduces Two New Colour Schemes For The Katana

Suzuki revived the legendary Katana moniker by launching a modern iteration of it back in 2019. It borrowed design cues from the 1981 Katana. It comes out as a litre class neo-retro sports bike and especially when it comes to the way it looks, it manages to stand apart from the crowd. Suzuki was to showcase their updated and refreshed models at the Tokyo and Osaka motorcycle shows but they got cancelled because obviously, you know. Like many other manufacturers Suzuki too made use of the social media and created a virtual show to demonstrate its updated line-up. The Katana, this time too, managed to stand apart from the crowd as it came donning new colour schemes!

The Katana was showcased with two new colour schemes and the first one being candy red. The candy red paint job comes with colour-matched wheels and contrasting gold-coloured bars and forks. When the new Katana was first showcased, it had monochromatic colours on offer and everyone felt that it needed more drama to get going. Suzuki listened to the feedback and came up with these two new colours. The second new colour option is matte black. Now you might be thinking that they already had a black colour scheme on offer. Well, this one is contrastingly different as it again uses gold bars and forks, with matching gold wheels as well. The Katana badge is also finished in gold.

Visually it might look more dramatic and appealing than before but mechanically, there haven’t been any changes whatsoever. Not that it was needed as well because the 2020 Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Another catch is that they haven’t announced that the new colour schemes will go into production or not. They showcased it in the virtual show to gather public opinion regarding the same. If they ask us, we would definitely want both the colour schemes to go into production. The Suzuki Katana might come to our shores too, by the end of this year.