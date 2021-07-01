Suzuki India Re-opens Bookings For The 2021 Hayabusa

In a rather expected manner, the first batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa got sold out in less than 48 hours after Suzuki India officially brought the updated superbike here. We actually saw it coming because the first batch only consisted of just 101 units and given the cult status Hayabusa has made out of itself, it was inevitable. If you have been planning to buy the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa but weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on the first batch, Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that bookings for the new Busa will reopen starting today!

More details

The token amount for the bookings has been kept at ₹1 lakh. Needless to say, the motorcycle will be available in limited numbers. Sadly, this time around, customers won’t be getting the pillion cowl free of cost.

Looks

It looks a lot sleeker, has a taller screen and the handlebars have been moved a bit towards the rider. It gets all LED lights, a given in this decade, and the rear lights are a bit wider than before. It features 7-spoke alloys with Bridgestone rubber. Despite all the modern bits, Suzuki has conducted extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure it still cuts the air like Jon Snow’s sword.

Specs and features

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke. It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

The chassis is majorly same as before with a new subframe though. The overall weight is now 264 kilos. Upfront, the duties are handled by the same, although updated 43mm KYB forks and shock at the rear. The front now features 320mm discs with Sytlema callipers provided by Brembo. The new-gen Hayabusa is available in three colour options – Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.