French Custom Shop Bad Winners Rolls Out Custom Kits For RE 650 Twins

The 650 Twins are the most important motorcycles in RE’s portfolio for countless reasons but primarily because they are the reason why RE has made a name for itself in the international markets. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 come out as the go-to choice for customization houses to go wild with their imaginations. Be it unique and alluring one-off creations or custom body kits. French Custom Shop that goes by the name Bad Winners has rolled out do-it-yourself custom kits for the 650 twins.

More details

The kits can be installed at home and are being described as “plug and ride” motokits. The four kits consist of the Front Kit, Seat Kit, Performance Kit and Suspension Kit.

Aesthetic kits

The Seat Kit and the Front Kit, as the name suggests, include aesthetic updates. The Seat Kit includes a trim rear fender, new plate holder, upgraded taillights, and LED indicators. To lend the 650 twins with even more retro drama, it also comes with a flat bench seat reminiscent of the bygone era’s vintage motorcycles. The Front Kit updates the headlight and turn signals to LED, streamlines the gauges with a Motogadget Tiny Speedo, and adds Renthal Street handlebars.

The Mini controls also replace the OE switchgear and one bar-end mirror meets legal requirements without sacrificing cool points.

Performance kits

The Performance Kit offers a choice of three different exhausts: a pair of S&S slip ons, the S&S 2-in-1 exhaust system or a pair of Spark classic silencers. The air filter and holder have been replaced with an S&S filter. The kit also includes a Dynojet power commander with a pre-configured mapping to optimize the functioning of all the kit’s elements.

The Suspension Kit offers the choice of three rear suspensions, YSS Eco Line, YSS Nitro Gas Cylinder, Bitubo WME02V2 as well as YSS Fork Spring upgrade kit.

This isn’t the first time that we have witnessed tastefully done body kits or performance kits for the RE 650 twins. This goes on to show that how versatile the platform is. Even the bikemaker itself knows that and this is the reason why we are going to see a lot more factory motorcycles being spawned on the same platform in near future.